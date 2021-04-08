Lee County: Francis Medina Sentenced For Selling Drugs

Lee County Man, Francis Medina Sentenced To More Than Six Years For Selling Drugs

Fort Myers, FL (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell has sentenced Francis Medina (42, Lehigh Acres) to six years and five months in federal prison for possessing with the intent to distribute and distributing cocaine and methamphetamine.

Medina had pleaded guilty on August 5, 2020.

According to court documents, in November 2019, Medina sold cocaine and methamphetamine to an undercover law enforcement officer. When authorities later searched Medina’s home, they discovered a variety of drugs and a loaded gun in his bedroom.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Fort Myers Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Simon R. Eth.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today