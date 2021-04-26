lbert Green Sentenced for Drug Trafficking, Firearms Violations

High-Ranking Grape Street Crip Gang Member, lbert “GEE GEE” Green Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Firearms Violations

Memphis, TN (STL.News) Albert “GEE GEE” Green, 25, has been sentenced to 97 months in federal prison as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Acting U.S. Attorney, Joseph C. Murphy, Jr., announced the verdict today.

According to the information presented in court, on May 30, 2019, at 5:20pm, detectives with the Multi-Agency Gang Unit were conducting surveillance in the area of East Shelby

Drive, Memphis, Tennessee, when they observed wanted suspect Albert Green aka “GEE GEE,” a well-known high-ranking member of the Grape Street Crips Peda Roll Mafia Gang. Green, who was observed at a local gas station in a Silver Mercedes C320, attempted to drive away from the pump with the gas nozzle still attached to his vehicle in order to avoid arrest. Green was placed under arrest on the outstanding warrant.

A search of the vehicle revealed a Ruger 9mm caliber pistol loaded with one live round in the chamber and approximately seven live rounds in the magazine under the driver’s seat, and fifty-six (56) white pills identified as 2mg Alprazolam located in the glove compartment. The name on the prescription bottle had been deleted. Green also had $4,762.00 in cash in his left front pocket.

Green had a purple bandana tied to his jeans indicating his membership in the Grape Street Crips Gang. At the time of his arrest, Green was on state probation for sale of cocaine.

As a result of his prior felony convictions for the sale of cocaine, Green is prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition.

On April 21, 2021, U.S. District Judge Mark S. Norris sentenced Green to 97 months in federal prison to be followed by three years supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Multi-Agency Gang Unit, the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team and the Tennessee Department of Probation and Parole.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Raney Irwin prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today