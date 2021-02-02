Michigan Man, Layce Owens Sentenced To Over A Year In Federal Prison For Failing To Register As A Sex Offender

Orlando, FA (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton sentenced Layce Owens (43, Michigan) to 12 months and a day in federal prison for failing to register as a sex offender in Florida. Owens had pleaded guilty on October 28, 2020.

According to court documents, Owens was convicted of sodomizing a 13-year-old child in Michigan in 2001. As a result, he was required to register as a sex offender when he moved to New Smyrna Beach, Florida in 2019, but he failed to do so.

This case was investigated by the United States Marshals Service, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office (Michigan). It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney E. Jackson Boggs Jr.

This is another case brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today