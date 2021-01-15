Lawrenceville: George Kuiper Pleads Guilty to Multiple Crimes

Lawrenceville Man, George Kuiper Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Unapproved Drugs and Smuggling of Goods

CONCORD (STL.News) George Kuiper, 73, of Lawrenceville, Georgia pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to conspiracy to distribute unapproved drugs, distribution of unapproved drugs, and unlawful smuggling of goods into the United States, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, from 2006 to 2020, Kuiper operated an internet pharmacy on various websites that he managed from his residence in Lawrenceville, Georgia. On his websites, Kuiper sold over 100 products, including prescription drugs and controlled substances which he obtained from foreign sources. Some of the substances were purchased by customers in New Hampshire. Kuiper’s best-selling product was modafinil, a Schedule IV controlled substance and prescription new drug not approved by the FDA. None of Kuiper’s websites were ever registered with the DEA to distribute controlled substances.

Kuiper is scheduled to be sentenced on April 22, 2021.

“Illegal internet pharmacies can mislead customers about the safety and legality of the products they are selling,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “Customers who purchase unapproved drugs and drugs that have been smuggled into the United States may find themselves taking substances that do more harm than good. In order to protect public health and safety, we will work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute those who seek to profit from selling unapproved or smuggled drugs.”

“Selling smuggled drugs of potentially unknown origin and potentially dangerous ingredients puts consumers at risk,” Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey J. Ebersole, FDA Office of Criminal Investigations New York Field Office. “We will continue to investigate and bring to justice those who jeopardize the public health.”

This matter was investigated by the Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Criminal Investigations with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Georgiana L. MacDonald and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Hawkins.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today