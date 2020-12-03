Lawrence: Joel Espinosa Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Trafficking

Lawrence Man, Joel Espinosa Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Trafficking

CONCORD (STL.News) Joel Espinosa, 21, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to distributing fentanyl, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, a cooperating individual and an undercover agent purchased nearly 80 grams of fentanyl from Espinosa and another man during two separate occasions in 2019. One transaction occurred in Manchester and the other took place in Methuen, Massachusetts.

Espinosa is scheduled to be sentenced on March 15, 2021.

“Drug traffickers who are involved in the sale of fentanyl to Granite Staters are causing grave damage to public health and safety,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “We will continue to coordinate our efforts with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in order to stop the flow of this deadly drug. Drug dealers should be aware that state lines will not prevent them from being brought to justice in federal court.”

This matter was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police, New Hampshire State Police, and Manchester Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John S. Davis.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

