Las Vegas: Latonia Smith Convicted Of Sending Letters

Las Vegas Woman Convicted Of Sending Letters Threatening To Injure Her Mother’s Former Supervisor And Lawyers

LAS VEGAS, NE (STL.News) A federal jury convicted a Las Vegas woman yesterday for mailing letters threatening to injure her mother’s former supervisor and members of the law firm defending the mother’s former employer, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada.

According to court documents and evidence presented at the five-day trial, between August 11, 2018 and October 1, 2019, Latonia Smith, 27, sent anonymous threatening letters to her mother’s former supervisor; and attorneys and staff professionals engaged by her former employer to defend against a lawsuit Smith filed. In three of the letters, Smith wrote: “your throat will be slit you will be recorded as the blood spills from your neck and just as you gasp to take your final undeserving breath three bullets will be placed right through your skull.” In another letter, she threatened that the recipients had been “added to the hit list” and it would be the “end of lives.”

Smith was convicted of five counts of mailing threatening communications through the U.S. Mail. She faces a maximum statutory penalty of 25 years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a monetary fine. U.S. District Judge Richard F. Boulware presided over the trial. The Court has not yet scheduled a sentencing hearing.

This case was the product of an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, with assistance from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Reno Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Steven Myhre and Daniel Clarkson.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today