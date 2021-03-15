Las Vegas: Kary Watson Sentenced For Multiple Crimes

Las Vegas Felon, Kary Watson Sentenced To Prison For Selling Oxycodone Pills And Possessing Two Loaded Firearms

LAS VEGAS, NA (STL.News) A convicted felon was sentenced last Monday (March 8, 2021) to eight years and six months in federal prison for unlawfully selling over 1,000 pills of Oxycodone — a Schedule II controlled substance — and unlawfully possessing two loaded firearms, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada.

Kary Watson, 50, of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey sentenced Watson to three years of supervised release.

According to court documents and admissions made in court by Watson, between August 2016 and April 2017, he and co-conspirators agreed to obtain Oxycodone pills and resell them. Watson received and sold more than 1,155 Oxycodone 30 mg pills during the conspiracy. In addition, he possessed a loaded Sig Sauer Model 556 .223 caliber rifle and a loaded H&K P2000 semi-automatic handgun. He has prior drug felony convictions that prohibit him from possessing a firearm.

Co-defendants Earnest Rogers, Jason West, Marcus Jones, Leslie Brass, Artavious Wright, Murray Newton, Jamal William, and Richard Roberts, have all pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Co-defendant Damien Norris was convicted by a federal jury and was sentenced. A federal jury trial for the final co-defendant, John Phillips, is scheduled for June 8, 2021.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Oxycodone — a semi-synthetic opioid — has a high potential for abuse that can lead to severe psychological and physical dependence and can result in fatal overdoses.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today