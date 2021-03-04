Largo: Asa Nall Sentenced for Attempted Enticement of a Child

Largo Man, Asa Nall Sentenced To 10 Years In Federal Prison For Attempting To Entice A 14-Year-Old Child To Engage In Sexual Activity

Tampa, FL (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell has sentenced Asa Nall (50, Largo) to 10 years in federal prison for attempted enticement of a child. The court also ordered Nall to forfeit the electronic devices that were used in commission of the offense.

Nall was found guilty by a jury on October 29, 2020.

According to evidence presented at trial, Nall communicated online and over text messages with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old child. In reality, Nall had been communicating with an undercover agent. For more than a month, Nall repeatedly asked the child to produce sexually explicit images for him, specifying that he wanted to see her fully nude to include close-up photos of the child’s genitalia . Nall also repeatedly requested to meet the child for sex, asking her to “sneak away” and “skip school” to meet with him. In the conversations, Nall discussed in graphic detail the sex acts that he would engage in when they met. On October 16, 2019, Nall traveled to meet the child for sex, and he was subsequently arrested.

Law enforcement agents recovered two condoms in Nall’s pants pocket and the cellphone he had used to communicate with the child. A search of the phone revealed that Nall had also saved the child’s name to his contact list.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Largo Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lisa M. Thelwell and Erin C. Favorit.

This is another case brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today