Laredo, TX: CBP Officers Apprehend Fugitive

LAREDO, Texas (STL.News
) U.S. Customs and Border Protection
(CBP) officers at the Laredo Port of Entry detained a wanted man with an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon out of Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. “Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a serious felony offense,” said Acting Port Director Eugene Crawford, Laredo Port of Entry. “Effective application of our national law enforcement databases allows officers to identify and apprehend wanted fugitives who attempt to make entry into the U.S.” The fugitive apprehension occurred on Wednesday, December 30th, 2020 at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge. A CBP officer processing vehicle traffic arriving from Mexico, referred Ruben Andrade, a 28-year-old male United States citizen, for a secondary inspection. After escorting the passenger to secondary, subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the subject had an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon out of Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant was confirmed to be active. CBP officers transported the wanted fugitive to Webb County Jail in Laredo, Texas to await criminal proceedings. The National Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
