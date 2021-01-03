Laredo Texas CBP Officers Seize More Than $2.5 Million in Hard Narcotics

LAREDO, Texas ( STL.News) U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge seized methamphetamine that totaled over $2.5 million in street value in one enforcement action.

“While drug trafficking organizations employ a variety of methods to smuggle their illicit product, CBP officers continue to utilize high-tech tools coupled with inspection experience to interdict these narcotics and keep our communities safe,” said Acting Port Director Eugene Crawford, Laredo Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Monday, December 28th, when a CBP officer assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a 2013 Kia Optima for secondary inspection. The vehicle was driven by a 19-year-old male U.S. citizen traveling from Mexico. CBP officers examined the vehicle utilizing a non-intrusive imaging system examination, resulting in the discovery of 100 packages totaling 128.83 pounds of methamphetamine hidden within the vehicle.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $2,576,736.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle. The driver was arrested and the case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.