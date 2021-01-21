Laplace: Keith Craig Sentenced for Falsifying Documentation

Laplace Man, Keith Craig Sentenced to Four Years Probation for Falsifying Documentation Related to SBA Disaster Loan

NEW ORLEANS (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser announced that KEITH CRAIG (“CRAIG”), age 59, of LaPlace, Louisiana was sentenced on January 19, 2021 to four (4) years probation by the Honorable Greg Gerard Guidry for falsifying documents related to a federal Small Business Administration loan, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1001. Also, CRAIG was ordered to pay $161,203.19 in restitution to the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) and a $100.00 special assessment fee.

According to court documents, the defendant applied for an SBA loan after Hurricane Isaac impacted Louisiana in 2012. CRAIG owned a residence in LaPlace, Louisiana and applied for and received SBA loan proceeds to repair damages to his residence allegedly caused by Hurricane Isaac. In support of the SBA loan, CRAIG submitted fraudulent documentation and statements related to his annual income and the repairs performed on his LaPlace residence.

U.S. Attorney Strasser praised the work of the Office of Inspector General for the Small Business Administration on investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Duane A. Evans is prosecuting the case.

