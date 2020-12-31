Lamont Provides Update on Coronavirus Response Efforts

Governor Lamont Provides Update on Connecticut’s Coronavirus Response Efforts

(HARTFORD, CT) (STL.News) As the State of Connecticut continues taking actions in response to the global spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Governor Ned Lamont provided the following updates as of 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020:

Data updates on testing in Connecticut

The following is a summary of the day-to-day newly reported data on cases, deaths, and tests in Connecticut. It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected.

For a series of interactive graphs and maps that provide additional data, including metrics related to age, gender, and race/ethnicity, as well as data broken down by every town and city in Connecticut, visit ct.gov/coronavirus and click the link that is labeled, “Data Tracker.”

HOLIDAY REPORTING SCHEDULE: This week, there will not be a COVID-19 data report released on Friday, January 1 (New Year’s Day). Instead, a report will be released on Saturday, January 2 that contains combined data from the prior two days. Following this, the report will resume on its regular Monday to Friday schedule.

Data updates on vaccine administration in Connecticut

As of hospitals and long-term care facilities in Connecticut have reported to the state that they have administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 54,727 people. All of the doses under this first phase of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine program are being administered to people in the healthcare workforce, as well as residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

The Lamont administration is estimating that all of the nursing homes in Connecticut will have finished administering their first dose of the vaccine to their residents and staff by the end of next week.

Department of Consumer Protection reminds the public that public health emergency sector rules still apply on New Year’s Eve and liquor permittees must close by 10PM

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection’s Division of Liquor Control is reminding the public that the sector rules for bars and restaurants are still in effect on New Year’s Eve, and liquor establishments must close by 10:00 p.m.

At that time, all patrons must be out of the premise, and the premise completely closed for in-person dining in accordance with the COVID-19 sector rules implemented by the Department of Economic and Community Development. The premise may only be open for take-out orders after 10:00 p.m. Alcohol can only be served with take-out orders in accordance with the COVID-19 Sector Rules.

In addition, other COVID-19 sector rules also remain in effect. That includes capacity restrictions and prohibitions on large gatherings, a requirement that food must be served with alcohol, and a mandate that masks must be worn when social distancing cannot be maintained.

To read the current sector rules for Connecticut restaurants, click here.

“Everyone is looking forward to 2021 and saying goodbye to this year, but the pandemic will continue even after the clock strikes midnight,” Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull said. “It is important for businesses and consumers to continue to follow the protocols and restrictions that remain in place to protect public health and safety so that we can get back to normal sooner rather than later. And as always, we remind the public to use alcohol safely and responsibly while they enjoy the holiday from home.”

Individuals who have general questions that are not answered on the website can call 2-1-1 for assistance. The hotline is available 24 hours a day and has multilingual assistance. Anyone who is out-of-state or requires a toll-free number can connect to Connecticut 2-1-1 by dialing 1-800-203-1234. This is intended to be used by individuals who are not experiencing symptoms but may have general questions related to COVID-19. Anyone who is experiencing symptoms are strongly urged to contact their medical provider.

SOURCE: PORTAL.CT.Gov