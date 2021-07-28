Lamont Nelso Charged With Illegal Possession Of Handgun

Previously Convicted Felon, Lamont Nelso Charged With Illegal Possession Of Handgun

NEWARK, N.J (STL.News) An Essex County, New Jersey, man was arrested yesterday on charges of illegally possessing a handgun, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

Lamont Nelson, 26, of Newark, New Jersey is charged by complaint with one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is scheduled to appear this afternoon by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge André Espinosa.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

On or about October 8, 2020, detectives from the Newark Police Department encountered Nelson on the sidewalk as he appeared nervous and touched a black bag on his shoulder. Law enforcement observed the handle of a firearm inside of the bag. Law enforcement recovered a Colt model Pocket Positive .32 Caliber 6-shot revolver, bearing serial number 81259, loaded with six (6) rounds of .32 caliber ammunition from the bag. Nelson is a convicted felon and not permitted to possess a handgun under federal law.

The maximum penalty for illegal possession of the firearm is 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Acting U.S. Attorney Honig credited special agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Newark Field Division, under the direction of Acting Special Agent in Charge Toby C. Taylor; and detectives of the Newark Police Department, under the direction of Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara, with the investigation leading to today’s charges.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alexandra Tsakopoulos Saker and Edeli Rivera of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s OCDETF Unit.

The charge and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Defense Counsel: Laura Sayler, Assistance Federal Public Defender, Newark

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today