Shreveport Man, Lamarquez Harris Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm

SHREVEPORT, LA (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that Lamarquez Harris, 25, of Shreveport, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Donald E. Walter to 60 months (5 years) in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

On May 4, 2019, Shreveport Police Department officers stopped Harris for a traffic violation. Officers observed a loaded semi-automatic handgun in plain view between the driver’s seat and the console . Harris, who has numerous previous felony convictions, admitted that he knew the gun was in the car and that he was prohibited from possessing any firearms. His prior convictions are for aggravated assault with a firearm (2014); attempted possession of a firearm (2015); and illegal possession of a stolen firearm (2017). Harris pleaded guilty to the charge on September 15, 2020.

The ATF and Shreveport Police Department conducted this investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Shannon prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. PSN is part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

