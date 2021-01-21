Lake City: Jeffrey Carothers Pleads Guilty to Gun Charges

Lake City Man, Jeffrey Carothers Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Charges

(STL.News) A man who illegally possessed a gun pled guilty January 19, 2021, in federal court in Sioux City.

Jeffrey Carothers, 52, from Lake City, Iowa, was convicted of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Carothers was previously convicted of a crime which prohibited him from possessing guns, namely, receiving stolen property, in the Superior Court for the State of California in and for the county of Plumas, on or about November 17, 1995.

At the plea hearing, Carothers admitted that around April or May 2019, he possessed a 9mm pistol. Carothers further admitted he was an illegal user of methamphetamine and that over the past one or two years, he had traded methamphetamine and marijuana for guns approximately six times.

Sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Carothers faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment; a $250,000 fine, and not more than three years of supervised release.

The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Patrick T. Greenwood and was investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Lake City Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today