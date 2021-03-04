General

La Crosse: Sandy Xiong Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

ByEditor 4

Mar 4, 2021 , , , ,

La Crosse Woman, Sandy Xiong Sentenced to 5 Years for Methamphetamine Trafficking

MADISON, WN (STL.News) Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Sandy Xiong, 31, La Crosse, Wisconsin, was sentenced on Monday, March 1 by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 5 years in federal prison for possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine for distribution.  Xiong pleaded guilty to this charge on December 4, 2020.

Xiong was arrested on February 10, 2020, in a La Crosse grocery store parking lot as she prepared to deliver approximately four ounces of methamphetamine to an individual who met her at that location.  When searched by police after being removed from her car, Xiong was found in possession of four separate baggies of methamphetamine totaling 116 grams.  A search of her home in La Crosse later that night yielded another 212 grams of methamphetamine, packaging materials, and a scale.

The charge against Xiong was the result of an investigation conducted by the West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group and the Prairie du Chien Police Department.  The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert A. Anderson.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

San Diego: Arnold Ray Pleads Guilty to Distribute Fentanyl

Mar 4, 2021 Editor 4
General

Williams Sentenced for Role in Auto Loan Fraud Scheme

Mar 4, 2021 Editor 4
General

Gerardo Gomez Extradited From Panama To Face Charges

Mar 4, 2021 Editor 4