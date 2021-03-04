La Crosse: Sandy Xiong Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

La Crosse Woman, Sandy Xiong Sentenced to 5 Years for Methamphetamine Trafficking

MADISON, WN (STL.News) Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Sandy Xiong, 31, La Crosse, Wisconsin, was sentenced on Monday, March 1 by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 5 years in federal prison for possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine for distribution. Xiong pleaded guilty to this charge on December 4, 2020.

Xiong was arrested on February 10, 2020, in a La Crosse grocery store parking lot as she prepared to deliver approximately four ounces of methamphetamine to an individual who met her at that location. When searched by police after being removed from her car, Xiong was found in possession of four separate baggies of methamphetamine totaling 116 grams. A search of her home in La Crosse later that night yielded another 212 grams of methamphetamine, packaging materials, and a scale.

The charge against Xiong was the result of an investigation conducted by the West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group and the Prairie du Chien Police Department. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert A. Anderson.

