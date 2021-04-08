Kyle: Good Voice Elk Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

Kyle Man, Charles “CJ” Good Voice Elk Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that Charles “CJ” Good Voice Elk, age 29, of Kyle, South Dakota, was found guilty of Sexual Abuse and Sexual Abuse of a Minor following a federal jury trial in Rapid City, South Dakota. The verdict was returned on April 1, 2021.

The convictions carry a sentence of up to life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, any term of years not less than five up to life of supervised release, a $200 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund, and restitution.

Evidence at trial established that Good Voice Elk engaged in sexual intercourse with the juvenile victim in January 2018, at Kyle.

The investigation was conducted by the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather Sazama prosecuted and tried the case.

A sentencing date will be scheduled. Good Voice Elk was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending sentencing.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today