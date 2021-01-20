Dealer In Fentanyl And Fentanyl Analogues, Kwame’ Leon Weaver Sentenced To Ten Years’ Imprisonment

Tampa, FL (STL.News) U.S. District Judge William F. Jung has sentenced Kwame’ Leon Weaver (31, Clearwater) to 10 years in federal prison for possessing a mixture of fentanyl, acetylfentanyl, and heroin with the intent to distribute it.

Weaver had pleaded guilty on November 20, 2019.

According to court documents, Weaver sold fentanyl and acetylfentanyl to an undercover law enforcement officer on several occasions. When officers executed a search warrant at Weaver’s residence, they found him outside, whereupon he dropped several grams of an acetytlfenatnyl/fentanyl/heroin mixture. The officers also recovered a .38 caliber pistol from inside Weaver’s home. Weaver has prior convictions for carjacking and selling hydromorphone and therefore is prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Callan L. Albritton.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today