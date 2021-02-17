Kutztown: John Joseph Sentenced for Child Pornography

Kutztown Man, John Joseph Krasley Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Child Pornography Offenses

PHILADELPHIA (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that John Joseph Krasley, 52, of Kutztown, PA, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, 10 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $30,000 total in restitution to certain victims by United States District Court Judge Edward G. Smith for receiving, accessing, transporting, and distributing child pornography.

For more than five years, between March 2013 and June 2018, Krasley trafficked in child pornography. He communicated online at all times of the day and night with other child sex offenders, distributing horrific images of children being sexually abused, and maintaining an extensive collection of videos and images. Krasley also communicated with an undercover agent and distributed graphic images mostly depicting infants, but also toddlers and pre-pubescent boys, all of whom were being sexually abused.

After an extended investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, the defendant was arrested and charged by Indictment with 14 counts of child exploitation offenses. In October 2019, the defendant was convicted after trial of all charges against him.

“Child sexual exploitation is appallingly pervasive, exacerbated by the easy availability of digital media and communications,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Williams. “Every video, every image, depicts a real victim, an innocent child who will feel the scars for a lifetime. These investigations are therefore so important, and every conviction makes the community safer for children everywhere. Thanks to the tireless efforts of the investigators on this case, Krasley’s years of exploiting the victimization of children online is over.”

“We stand ready to protect our community’s most valuable asset, our children,” said Brian A. Michael, Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations Philadelphia. “Predators who possess and distribute child sexual abuse material re-victimize innocent and vulnerable children every time a photo or video is shared. Homeland Security Investigations special agents and our law enforcement partners will relentlessly pursue child predators, in every form, and ensure those who commit these atrocious crimes are brought to justice.”

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Albert S. Glenn.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today