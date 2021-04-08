Pittsburgh Man, Joshua D. Kudrav Sentenced for Possessing Sexually Explicit Images of Minors

PITTSBURGH (STL.News) A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court three years’ (36 months’) imprisonment and six years’ supervised release on his conviction of Possession of Material Depicting the Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

United States District Judge Nora Barry Fischer imposed the sentence on Joshua D. Kudrav, age 38, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

According to information presented to the court, Kudrav, on October 4, 2019, was found in possession of hundreds of still images in computer graphics files and in printed format depicting minors, some of whom had not yet attained the age of 12 years, engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Kudrav admitted to downloading the images from the Internet and creating collages of the sexually abusive imagery.

Prior to imposing sentence, Judge Fischer stated that she believed that a three-year term of imprisonment would result in just punishment and would allow for necessary rehabilitation and deterrence.

Assistant United States Attorney Carolyn J. Bloch prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

Acting United States Attorney Kaufman commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Kudrav.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals, who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today