Kris Ralf Salvi Sentenced Conspiracy To Distribute Fentanyl

Member Of Narcotics Conspiracy, Kris Ralf Salvi Sentenced To More Than Three Years In Federal Prison

Tampa, FL (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven today sentenced Kris Ralf Salvi (27, Tampa) to three years and four months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

Salvi had pleaded guilty on January 21, 2021. In September 2020, Salvi and nine others were charged in this case. The remaining cases are pending.

According to court documents, between April 14 and May 27, 2020, Salvi purchased two ounces of fentanyl from one of his co-defendants across a series of four transactions.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Tampa Police Department, the Florida Highway Patrol, and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Charlie D. Connally.

This investigation is also the result of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) program. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking and money laundering organizations and those primarily responsible for the nation’s drug supply.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today