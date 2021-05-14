Kissimmee: Kavita L. Harack Sentenced For Embezzling Funds

Kissimmee Accountant, Kavita L. Harack Sentenced To 15 Years In Federal Prison For Embezzling Funds From Employers

Orlando, FL (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger has sentenced Kavita L. Harack (35, Kissimmee), aka Kavita Harrack or Sara Harack, to 15 years in federal prison for two counts of wire fraud. The court also ordered Harack to forfeit the $604,637.25 in proceeds which she obtained as a result of the fraud, and to pay restitution to the victims of the offenses. In addition, the court ruled that Harack attempted to obstruct justice during her judicial proceedings by submitting fraudulent documentation to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and making multiple false statements to the court.

Harack had pleaded guilty on October 19, 2020.

According to court documents, in May 2017, Harack was hired to work in the Orlando office of a display services company as an accountant. Between April 2018 and May 2019, Harack directed 74 fraudulent payments from the company to four bank accounts held in her or her husband’s name. Harack disguised the transfers to these personal accounts as vendor payments. After Harack was terminated by the display services company in May 2019, she was hired to work in the accounting department of a project design company in Orlando. Between July 2019 and December 2019, Harack directed four fraudulent payments from the project design company into two of her personal accounts, again disguising the transactions as vendor payments.

In total, between 2018 and 2019, Harack fraudulently paid herself $604,637.25 from accounts belonging to the display services and project design companies. Harack used those funds for personal expenditures, including the purchase of a home, home improvements, travel, retail purchases, restaurants, and beauty expenses.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Chauncey A. Bratt.

