Kissimmee Heroin Trafficker, Quinones Santiago Sentenced

Kissimmee Heroin Trafficker, Eddie Quinones Santiago Sentenced To Ten Years In Federal Prison

Tampa, FL (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Susan C. Bucklew has sentenced Eddie Quinones Santiago (38, Kissimmee) to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, possession of 100 grams or more of heroin with intent to distribute, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Quinones Santiago had pleaded guilty on December 29, 2020.

According to court documents, Quinones Santiago was part of a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that sold heroin in the Central Florida area. Federal, state, and local law enforcement conducted a joint investigation into the DTO. Statements by coconspirators and recorded conversations identified Quinones Santiago as a member of the DTO who was responsible for distributing large quantities of heroin in Orlando and Tampa. As part of the investigation, law enforcement obtained search warrants and conducted searches of storage units, a residence, and a vehicle connected to Quinones Santiago. The searches revealed approximately 406 grams of heroin and 427 grams of cocaine in storage facilities controlled by Quinones Santiago and a coconspirator. Investigators also seized proceeds from Quinones Santiago’s drug trafficking, including approximately $332,000 in cash and $63,000 worth of jewelry.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Highway Patrol, the Tampa Police Department, and the Apopka Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael Sinacore.

This case was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today