Kia and Apple in talks – partnering to manufacture Electric Vehicles

(STL.News) Korean publication Edaily, said Hyundai Motor, the parent automaker of Hyundai and Kia, will task the Kia division with Apple Car project.

Apple – everybody knows who Apple is.  Not much introduction is needed.  They manufacture and sell iPhones.

Hyundai Motor Company – is an auto manufacturer based in Seoul, South Korea and is the parent company of Kia Motors. Hyundai was founded in 1967 and is publicly traded company trading on ticker: HYUD.

Kia Motors – a auto manufacturer based in Seoul, South Korea.  Founded in 1944 serving worldwide, except Japan and North Korea.  Kia is a publicly traded company, ticker: KRX.

YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News

