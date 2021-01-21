Kia and Apple in talks – partnering to manufacture Electric Vehicles

(STL.News) Korean publication Edaily, said Hyundai Motor, the parent automaker of Hyundai and Kia, will task the Kia division with Apple Car project.

Apple – everybody knows who Apple is. Not much introduction is needed. They manufacture and sell iPhones.

Hyundai Motor Company – is an auto manufacturer based in Seoul, South Korea and is the parent company of Kia Motors. Hyundai was founded in 1967 and is publicly traded company trading on ticker: HYUD.

Kia Motors – a auto manufacturer based in Seoul, South Korea. Founded in 1944 serving worldwide, except Japan and North Korea. Kia is a publicly traded company, ticker: KRX.

YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News