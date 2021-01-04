Categories: Politics

Khalilzad Travels to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Qatar and Turkmenistan

Special Representative Khalilzad Travels to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Qatar and Turkmenistan

(STL.News)  U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad departed for travel to South and Central Asia as well as the Middle East on January 3.

In Doha he will meet with the two Afghan teams, encourage them, and offer U.S. support to accelerate the peace process — an immediate, significant reduction in violence and ceasefire and an agreement on a political roadmap and power-sharing as soon as possible.

In the region, Ambassador Khalilzad will encourage Afghanistan’s neighbors to support an end to the violence and a political settlement as soon as possible.

In Kabul, Ambassador Khalilzad will meet with Afghan leaders and convey U.S. support for the Afghan people and security forces.

During this trip, Ambassador Khalilzad will continue to encourage projects and plans for expanded regional connectivity, trade, and development which will be aided by an Afghan peace agreement and will help sustain peace.

Source: STATE.Gov

Publisher2

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Share
Published by
Publisher2
Tags: AfghanistanKhalilzadpakistanqatarturkmenistan
29 mins ago

Recent Posts

United States and Turkmenistan Hold Annual Bilateral Consultations

The United States and Turkmenistan Hold Annual Bilateral Consultations (STL.News) The United States and Turkmenistan…

13 mins ago

U.S Condemns the Kidnapping of Students in Kankara, Nigeria

The United States Condemns the Kidnapping of Students in Kankara, Nigeria (STL.News) The United States condemns…

14 mins ago

Pompeo’s Call with Australian Foreign Minister Payne

Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Australian Foreign Minister Payne The following is attributable to Principal Deputy…

32 mins ago