Special Representative Khalilzad Travels to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Qatar and Turkmenistan

(STL.News) U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad departed for travel to South and Central Asia as well as the Middle East on January 3.

In Doha he will meet with the two Afghan teams, encourage them, and offer U.S. support to accelerate the peace process — an immediate, significant reduction in violence and ceasefire and an agreement on a political roadmap and power-sharing as soon as possible.

In the region, Ambassador Khalilzad will encourage Afghanistan’s neighbors to support an end to the violence and a political settlement as soon as possible.

In Kabul, Ambassador Khalilzad will meet with Afghan leaders and convey U.S. support for the Afghan people and security forces.

During this trip, Ambassador Khalilzad will continue to encourage projects and plans for expanded regional connectivity, trade, and development which will be aided by an Afghan peace agreement and will help sustain peace.

Source: STATE.Gov