Kevin Richard Dextraze plead guilty to possessing a firearm

Feb 19, 2021 , , ,

Myrtle Beach Convicted Felon, Kevin Richard Dextraze Sentenced to Nearly Three Years in Federal Prison after Possessing Sawed-off Shotgun

Florence, S.C (STL.News) United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr., announced today that Kevin Richard Dextraze, 32, of Myrtle Beach, was sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Evidence presented to the court showed that on February 22, 2019, the Myrtle Beach Police Department received a complaint about a man with a shotgun.  Officers located the man, Dextraze; and a search incident to arrest revealed a 20 gauge sawed-off shotgun.  Dextraze is prohibited from possessing a firearm based on his prior conviction for second degree burglary.

United States District Judge Donald C. Coggins, Jr. sentenced Dextraze to 34 months in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.  There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Lauren Hummel prosecuted the case.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.  PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.  Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.  As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

