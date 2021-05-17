Kevin Love Hubbard Sworn-In As Assistant U.S. Attorney

  • Tue. May 18th, 2021
PROVIDENCE, R.I (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Richard B. Myrus today announced the appointment and swearing-in of Kevin Love Hubbard as an Assistant United States Attorney in the District of Rhode Island.  Mr. Hubbard has been assigned to the Civil Division of the United States Attorney’s Office.

A native of Ft. Collins, Colorado, Mr. Hubbard graduated in 2007 from the Pennsylvania State University.  Mr. Hubbard earned his Juris Doctor at Yale Law School in 2012.  While attending Yale Law School, Mr. Hubbard was Chair of the Iraqi Refugee Assistance Project.

Prior to joining the United States Attorney’s Office, Mr. Hubbard was a partner at Medina Orthwein in Boston, MA, and Oakland, CA, serving as lead counsel in employment discrimination, whistle blower, and constitutional civil rights matters.

Prior to joining Medina Orthwein, Mr. Hubbard was an associate at Morrison & Foerster and at Sanford Heisler Sharp in San Francisco, CA. Earlier in his career, Mr. Hubbard clerked for Judge Neil Wake in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona.

In welcoming Mr. Hubbard to the Office, Acting United States Attorney Myrus said, “We’re thrilled that Kevin is joining our team.  He is a seasoned litigator with great skills and extensive experience in complex civil litigation.  He will be an excellent addition to the Office.”

