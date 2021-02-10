Kevin Clay Admits Possessing Fentanyl and Five Firearms Illegally

PITTSBURGH, PA (STL.News) A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to charges of violating federal narcotics and firearms laws, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Kevin Clay Jr., age 27, pleaded guilty to four counts before United States District Judge Nora Barry Fischer.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that on or about November 16, 2020, Clay possessed with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl on November 16, 2020. On that same date, Clay possessed five firearms knowing he had previously been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year. One of those firearms was a short-barreled rifle that Clay failed to register with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. Clay also possessed at least one of those firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Judge Fischer scheduled sentencing for May 20, 2021. The law provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years in prison to a maximum total sentence of life in prison, a fine of not more than $5,750,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan D. Lusty is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Kevin Clay Jr.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today