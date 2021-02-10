Kevin B. Marsh Plead Guilty to commit Mail and Wire Fraud

General

Former SCANA CEO, Kevin B. Marsh Plead Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Mail and Wire Fraud on February 24

Columbia, S.C (STL.News) United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. announced today that Kevin B. Marsh, former SCANA Corporation (SCANA) Chief Executive Officer and former Chairman of its Board of Directors, is scheduled to plead guilty on Wednesday, February 24 in federal court to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.  The hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. at the Matthew J. Perry Federal Courthouse, 901 Richland Street, Columbia, before the Honorable Mary G. Lewis.

U.S. Attorney McCoy will be available for media questions after the hearing.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

