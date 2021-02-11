Kentucky: State Offices Closed Due to Dangerous Road Conditions

Gov. Beshear: State Offices Closed Thursday Due to Dangerous Road Conditions

Employees able to telecommute, essential employees designated for mandatory operations should continue to report to work as directed by agency management

FRANKFORT, KY (STL.News) This morning, Gov. Andy Beshear said to ensure the safety of all Kentuckians and limit traffic on icy and dangerous roads, state offices are closed today, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

“Fewer Kentuckians traveling is what we need to protect lives, reduce accidents and clear roads for our emergency responders and transportation crews,” Gov. Beshear said. “We thank all our public servants for their dedication to the commonwealth, certainly those who are working to keep other Kentuckians safe through this winter storm.”

Employees able to telecommute and essential employees designated for mandatory operations should continue to report to work as directed by agency management. State employees with questions regarding this closure should contact either their agency’s management or human resources office.

The Governor said transportation crews have been and will continue to aggressively treat roads as well as respond to downed trees, and emergency management teams also continue to respond.

“Protecting our Kentucky families is the main mission of my administration and I urge every Kentuckian who can to stay home and off these treacherous roads. We urge all Kentuckians to stay tuned to their local media for information on weather, and visit snowky.ky.gov for snow and ice resources and goky.ky.gov to check road conditions,” the Governor said.

The Governor also reminds Kentuckians that vaccination appointments for Thursday, Feb. 11, at Kroger regional vaccine sites will be rescheduled for same time the following Thursday, Feb. 18, to ensure the safety of all staff, volunteers and vaccine recipients.

If Kentuckians are experiencing a downed power line or power outage, please contact your local utility company. If possible, use an alternate source of heat, but be aware of the dangers of alternate heat sources and carbon monoxide poisoning. Generators, camp stoves or charcoal grills should always be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows. Never use a gas stovetop or oven to heat your home. Visit http://www.cdc.gov/co/guidelines.htm for more information.

Due to the threat of hazardous winter weather, Gov. Beshear also closed all state offices at 2:30 p.m. EST, yesterday, Wednesday, February 10, 2021. To review information provided yesterday morning click here and yesterday afternoon during a media-briefing click here.