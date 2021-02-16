Kentucky: State Offices Closed Due to Dangerous Road Conditions

Employees able to telecommute, essential employees designated for mandatory operations should continue to report to work as directed by agency management

Frankfort, KY (STL.News) This morning, Gov. Andy Beshear said state office buildings are closed today, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, due to icy and dangerous road conditions.

Employees able to telecommute and essential employees designated for mandatory operations should continue to report to work as directed by agency management. State employees with questions regarding this closure should contact either their agency’s management or human resources office. Currently, more than 148,000 Kentuckians, mainly in Central and Eastern Kentucky, are without power.

“Transportation crews have been and will continue to aggressively treat roads as well as respond to downed trees while our emergency management teams and Kentucky National Guard soldiers continue to respond,” Gov. Beshear said. “To help those on the front lines and to prevent incidents, we need every Kentuckian who can to stay home and off these hazardous roads.”

Kentuckians are urged to tune in to local media for information on weather and visit snowky.ky.gov for snow and ice resources and goky.ky.gov to check road conditions.

Kentuckians experiencing a downed power line or power outage should contact their local utility company. If possible, use an alternate source of heat, but be aware of the dangers of alternate heat sources and carbon monoxide poisoning. Generators, camp stoves or charcoal grills always should be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows. Never use a gas stovetop or oven to heat your home. Visit http://www.cdc.gov/co/guidelines.htm for more information.