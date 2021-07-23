Kentucky: Madison County Airport Infrastructure Improvements

Gov. Beshear Recommends Award of Over $1 Million for Infrastructure Improvements at Madison County Airport

BEREA, KY (STL.News) Gov. Andy Beshear today announced his recommendation that the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) approve a more than $1 million infrastructure project for the City of Berea.

The $1,024,800 project, if approved, would extend wastewater collection and treatment service to the Central Kentucky Regional Airport.

“This announcement highlights the importance of the Central Kentucky Regional Airport and what it means for Kentucky’s future,” said Gov. Beshear. “These infrastructure upgrades will encourage more investments and bring even more jobs to this region. As we emerge from this pandemic, we are building a better Kentucky improving infrastructure and creating jobs and opportunities in every corner of the commonwealth.”

Existing water and sewer systems at the airport cannot support the anticipated future transportation needs in Central Kentucky, hampering the facility’s critical role in the economic development of the region. The need for upgrades is exacerbated by the presence of the Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) Aviation Program’s flight school at the airport. EKU will soon create an aviation mechanic school that will utilize airport facilities, further taxing the current systems.

The project includes construction of 12,000 linear feet of 4-inch sewer lines, two new manholes and 12,000 linear feet of 8-inch water lines. The result will be a substantial increase in water capacity as well as an improvement in fire protection for the facility.

The city’s application for this project was submitted to ARC through the Department for Local Government (DLG), which administers ARC funding at the state level.

“The ARC is a crucial partner in Kentucky, because they are dedicated to providing quality infrastructure that will help our communities grow and prosper,” said Dennis Keene, commissioner of DLG. “With this funding, the Central Kentucky Regional Airport will be better positioned to play its part in growing this region.”

“Madison County has a tremendous amount of economic opportunity and investments like this will pay dividends for future growth,” said Rep. Josh Bray, who represents Garrard and Rockcastle counties and the part of Madison County that includes the regional airport. “It’s because of the partnership and cooperation between the Madison Airport Board, the City of Berea, Madison County, and Eastern Kentucky University this project has become a reality. I am proud to be a part of such a strong coalition that works together to help improve the lives and opportunities of Kentuckians.”

“The Central Kentucky Regional Airport is a critical partner in the competitiveness for Madison County, Richmond and Berea governments from an educational and economic development perspective,” said Madison County Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor, president of the Kentucky Association of Counties. “Improving water and sewer infrastructure to this area of the county provides a significant investment that will translate into responsible growth, resulting in job creation and a better quality of life for Madison Countians.”

“We are very pleased to have the Governor’s support for our request for funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission for the airport modernization projects,” said Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley. “With Eastern Kentucky University growing their Aviation Program, along with current and future growth of business and industry in Richmond, Berea and Madison County, modernization and growth at the Central Kentucky Regional Airport is critical. I also appreciate the high level of cooperation among local officials, our elected representatives in Frankfort, the Bluegrass Area Development District, the Governor’s office and the Department for Local Government in moving this project forward.”

Since the beginning of his administration, Gov. Beshear has announced more than $87 million in investment through DLG for approximately 200 projects that are helping to update infrastructure, support Kentuckians and diversify regional economies.