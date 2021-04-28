Kentucky Governor: FEMA Supported Vaccination Site in Henderson

HENDERSON, KY (STL.News) Governor Andy Beshear visited Henderson to help launch one of two new Community Vaccination Center (CVC) sites, which the state is opening in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The commonwealth and FEMA will also open a CVC site in Laurel County.

“Our gains against this virus have been real and sustained, but here’s the tough news: This crisis is not over. Experts say we’re seeing the influence of more contagious COVID strains and more young people becoming infected,” said Gov. Beshear. “The solution is right here: We need more Kentuckians to get vaccinated. FEMA is helping get us there as quickly as possible.”

The new CVC site is located at the Henderson County Cooperative Extension Agency, 3341 Kentucky 351 (Zion Road). It is open Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CDT and will run for six weeks.

FEMA is sending four mobile vaccination clinic vans to Kentucky. Each can administer 125 doses per day. Each fixed CVC site in Henderson and Laurel counties will also receive 250 doses each day. Statewide, FEMA will have the capacity to administer 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Kentuckians per day through these efforts.

All Kentuckians 16 and older are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals in this region are encouraged to sign up for a CVC site appointment here or by calling 270-953-3785. Both registered and walk-up visitors are welcome.

As of Wednesday, 1,732,791 Kentuckians had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as the commonwealth works toward the 2.5 million-vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge. Once 2.5 million Kentuckians have received at least their first vaccine dose, the state will be able to relax most capacity restrictions on many industries.

Over 30 personnel from the Department of Defense, three FEMA officials and an Environmental Protection Agency employee will support the administration of the vaccine, along with assistance from the Kentucky National Guard (KYNG).

“We’re appreciative of the opportunity for federal support from FEMA Region IV and our DOD partners,” stated Michael Dossett, director of the Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM). “This is yet two more opportunities to reach our health equity populations in both the Henderson and Laurel regions of the commonwealth with fixed sites and mobile operations.”

“We are committed to the equitable distribution of the vaccine and our top priority is to ensure everyone who wants a vaccine gets one,” said Gracia Szczech, regional administrator for FEMA Region IV.

“Hundreds of Soldiers and Airmen of the KYNG have deployed to execute dozens of mission sets over the course of this pandemic in support of our Governor’s COVID-response efforts. The KYNG is fortunate to regularly partner with KYEM and FEMA, but today we are excited to add to that mix the good people of Henderson County and these U.S. Army Soldiers from Fort Hood, Texas,” said Brigadier General Robert J. Larkin, Assistant Adjutant General, KYNG. “The Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen of the KYNG are both proud and grateful for the opportunity to serve our fellow Kentuckians and for the support from their families. Without the strong support from our National Guard families none of this would be possible.”

“Our health department is extremely grateful to FEMA and the commonwealth for providing the additional support and resources to increase the number of access points to COVID-19 vaccines in our region,” said Clay Horton, Public Health Director for Green River District Health Department. “This project will create those important opportunities for our community members to get vaccinated.”

The Rev. Charles Johnson, pastor at Greater Norris Chapel Baptist Church and director of Henderson’s Human Rights Commission, said, “We all need to come together to reach out to every Kentuckian to see what we need to do to get more people vaccinated.”

To see all vaccination sites and free transportation options to and from vaccination appointments, visit vaccine.ky.gov. To see a list of vaccination sites that have openings this week, visit vaccinemap.ky.gov. If Kentuckians have questions, they should call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians).

Wednesday’s stop was the second vaccine-related site visit for the Governor this week. On Tuesday, as all eyes fall on the commonwealth for the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby, the Governor visited the main UPS global air hub to highlight the role Kentuckians are playing in distributing coronavirus vaccines throughout the nation to save lives and end the pandemic.