Kentucky Governor & Electric Cooperatives to ‘Beautify the Bluegrass’

Frankfort, KY (STL.News) Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky Electric Cooperatives encouraged Kentuckians to “Beautify the Bluegrass” for the fifth straight year by improving public spaces across the commonwealth.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen Kentuckians come together again and again to protect their communities. As we head into a beautiful, hopeful spring and summer, we’re asking Kentuckians to come together in a new way, by identifying a project to help revamp, improve or beautify their community,” said Gov. Beshear. “From landscaping to painting, dozens of Kentucky communities have been enhanced in recent years through this initiative, and I am excited to see how our people will ‘Beautify the Bluegrass’ again in 2021.”

Kentuckians are encouraged to submit “before and after” photos and a description of their projects to Kentucky Living magazine by Aug. 20, 2021. Submissions can include existing projects performed since August 2020.

Kentuckians will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite project on KentuckyLiving.com Sept. 6-17, 2021, and Gov. Beshear will announce the results this fall. Kentucky Living, the flagship publication of Kentucky’s electric cooperatives, also will recognize the winning project.

Kentucky Electric Cooperatives, the statewide association of Kentucky’s 26 locally owned and operated electric cooperatives, joined the “Beautify the Bluegrass” effort in 2018, in partnership with the Governor’s Office, because the initiative’s goals align with the cooperatives’ mission to improve quality of life in the communities they serve.

“Cooperatives are led by, belong to and were built by the communities we serve,” says Chris Perry, president and CEO of Kentucky Electric Cooperatives. “Our member co-ops are excited to partner with Gov. Beshear to recognize Kentuckians who roll up their sleeves and complete beautification projects because they care about their community.”

“We can think of no better way to celebrate the energy of Kentucky than by supporting efforts to take pride in our local communities,” says Anita Travis Richter, Kentucky Living editor.

Previous “Beautify the Bluegrass” winners include the Leslie County Community Canoe Cleanup, Carroll County Friends of Camp KYSOC and the improvements to a downtown park in Mt. Sterling.