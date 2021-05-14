Kentucky Governor: Economy Set for Liftoff as Capacity Limits End

Frankfort, KY (STL.News) Governor Andy Beshear said the state’s emerging economy is set for liftoff as final capacity restrictions related to COVID-19 will end Friday, June 11.

Gov. Beshear said the proven effectiveness of vaccinations and expanded vaccine eligibility to include 12- to 15-year-olds is allowing the commonwealth to safely and sustainably ease restrictions. With about 1.9 million Kentuckians vaccinated, the Governor said everyone who is eligible should be able to get a dose of a safe and effective vaccine ahead of June 11.

“After a long, dark pandemic – more of our people have gotten their shot of hope, and we have steadily moved to lift the last remaining restrictions put in place to slow the spread of this dangerous virus and save lives,” said Gov. Beshear. “Team Kentucky: your patience, hard work and sacrifices have paid off. For those not vaccinated: you have still have time.”

The Governor said a review of COVID-19 data from the period when many Kentuckians were vaccinated, this March and April, proves the effectiveness of vaccines. Over the two months, total cases declined 18%; hospitalizations declined 19% and deaths declined 48%.

In addition to setting the June 11 date for lifting all capacity restrictions, the Governor said Thursday the commonwealth would immediately follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that fully vaccinated Kentuckians no longer need to wear a mask in most places. Click here to read the updated facial covering requirements. The Governor announced on June 11, we also will eliminate our mask mandate for all Kentuckians with the exceptions of places where people are the most vulnerable.

Even with the measures Gov. Beshear put into place to successfully slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives, the commonwealth has been able to maintain economic momentum by continuing to attract projects into the state and create good-paying jobs.

Across March and April alone, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority board approved more than $880?million in future investment creating over 1,900 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs. Year to date, businesses announced plans for 33 projects in Kentucky comprising nearly $1.5 billion in planned investment and the potential creation of more than 2,700 full-time jobs.

Following a string of positive economic news over the past two weeks, including Fitch Ratings improving the state’s economic outlook due to a “solid economic recovery” and an all-time monthly record of sales tax receipts in April, Gov. Beshear said Kentucky’s economy is booming and safely lifting the final restrictions will provide another boost to economic recovery efforts.

“We are already on pace to end the current fiscal year with over $1 billion in the rainy day fund – the most money ever in a rainy day fund in Kentucky. And we are set to receive more than $2.1 billion from the federal American Rescue Plan Act that will create more jobs, improve our schools and drinking water and expand broadband,” Gov. Beshear said. “Our economy is set for liftoff and Team Kentucky is on the way to being a leader in the post-COVID economy.”

The Governor noted that throughout the pandemic his strategy has been to put politics aside and to do what is right for the people of Kentucky. Through an effective virus response, which has focused on safely easing in and out of restrictions, the commonwealth has had fewer deaths per capita than just about every state in our country. Cases have been lower in many ways than just about every state in the country, and Kentucky is leading all but two of its neighboring states in getting people vaccinated.

Even before all capacity restrictions are lifted June 11, the state has been able to increase capacity in most businesses to 60% and return child care classrooms to their traditional sizes. In addition, state officials have been able to shorten and simplify Healthy at Work minimum requirements. On May 28, all events and businesses with 1,000 or fewer people present can increase to 75% capacity. In addition, starting May 28, indoor and outdoor events with more than 1,000 people can be held at 75% capacity.

The Governor announced Friday that the state of emergency declared on March 6, 2020, when Kentucky recorded its first COVID-19 case, will remain in place for the time being, as will the federal emergency declaration. This is to ensure Kentucky continues to receive necessary federal funds that are only made available to states with a public health emergency in place.