Kentucky Governor: Disaster Food Benefits Available

FRANKFORT, KY (STL.News) On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Eastern Kentuckians in nine counties affected by recent historic flooding may be eligible to apply for disaster food benefits during a seven-day application process that begins today, Monday, June 7.

Gov. Beshear’s administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) have received approval for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or D-SNAP. These are benefits for flood-affected residents who lived or worked in the following counties between Feb. 26 and March 14, 2021, which received an Individual Assistance Declaration from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA): Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin and Powell.

The commonwealth is also seeking D-SNAP approval from USDA for the other 22 counties that have also received an Individual Assistance Declaration due to flooding.

“We are grateful for the quick aid response we continue to receive from FEMA and our state, local and federal government partners,” Gov. Beshear said. “Thank you to everyone working with us to help feed families that continue to be impacted by historic flooding.”

Residents of affected counties who would not ordinarily be eligible under SNAP guidelines may qualify temporarily if they lived or worked in these flooded areas of Kentucky. A person may be eligible for D-SNAP benefits if their home or belongings were damaged or destroyed and if they have unreimbursed disaster-related expenses or a loss or reduction of income as a result of the flooding.

“If one person is going hungry, that is one too many,” said Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) Secretary Eric Friedlander. “This assistance will help Kentuckians access the help they need to keep food on their tables.”

“We are so grateful for this federal emergency funding from the USDA to help residents and workers in Eastern Kentucky whose homes and property were damaged by recent flooding,” Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) Commissioner Marta Miranda-Straub said. “Eligible families will receive benefits quickly and can use them at local groceries and farmers’ markets.”

Eligible families have a seven-day period to apply for the disaster benefits. Flood victims are encouraged to apply for D-SNAP benefits by calling the DCBS Call Services Center at 1-855-306-8959 – the fastest method to receive benefits. Or they may apply in person at the DCBS offices in the counties listed below. Approved applicants will pick up benefit cards in their local offices.

Here are the local DCBS office addresses for in-person application and pickup of D-SNAP cards: