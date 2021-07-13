FRANKFORT, KY (STL.News) Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated Angel’s Envy, the Louisville-based craft distiller that produces small batch, finished whiskeys, on plans to expand its downtown Louisville distillery, doubling its annual guest capacity.

The $8.2 million expansion will add more than 13,000 square feet to the brand’s downtown Louisville home. It will increase annual guest capacity by 64,000 visitors and create approximately 20 new jobs in Louisville. Construction is expected to be completed in Spring 2022.

“Angel’s Envy is a prime example of how Kentucky’s signature bourbon industry immensely benefits our commonwealth by attracting visitors to the state while creating quality opportunities for Kentuckians. This expansion proves we can expect more great things from Angel’s Envy as our state’s economy continues to strengthen,” said Gov. Beshear. “Tourism is a crucial component of our vision to build a better Kentucky for all our residents, and this development brings us another step forward in bringing that vision to life.”

“Since opening the doors to our distillery in 2016, we’ve been so fortunate to see an increased demand from guests hoping to visit us and take part in tours, experiences and classes. This expansion will double the number of fans we’re able to meet and raise a glass of Angel’s Envy with throughout the year,” said Angel’s Envy Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer Wes Henderson. “We’re proud to call Louisville our hometown and contribute to its continued growth by creating new jobs for Kentuckians and offering a new reason for people to visit downtown and the Kentucky Bourbon Trail as a whole.”

To read the full Angel’s Envy news release click here. For more information, please visit the distiller at www.angelsenvy.com.

The commonwealth is home to 66 spirits operations employing more than 5,100 people full-time statewide. In 2020, the industry announced 20 projects in Kentucky, totaling more than $300 million in new investment and nearly 230 projected jobs.

Today’s announcement joins a string of positive economic development and jobs announcements in Kentucky.

Just last week, thanks to strong fiscal management by the Beshear administration, the state budget office reported the commonwealth is ending the 2021 fiscal year with a general fund surplus of over $1.1 billion – the highest ever in the commonwealth – and a 10.9% increase in general fund receipts to $12.8 billion.

Recently, Gov. Beshear announced Kentucky’s year-to-date private-sector new-location and expansion figures, which include over $2 billion in total planned investment and the creation of 4,000-plus full-time jobs in coming years. Through May, Kentucky’s average incentivized hourly wage is $23.15 before benefits, a 4.7% increase over the previous year.

In May, Moody’s Analytics published a positive economic outlook for Kentucky, noting mass vaccination as the driving force behind a sustained recovery in consumer services. The state’s recovery, Moody’s said, benefited from earlier reopening efforts and increased demand for manufactured goods over services. The report also found Kentucky’s manufacturing industry outperformed the nation’s since the national downturn last year.

Fitch Ratings the same month improved the state’s financial outlook to stable, reflecting the commonwealth’s solid economic recovery. The state’s April sales tax receipts set an all-time monthly record at $486.5 million, as did vehicle usage tax receipts at over $64 million.

In March, Site Selection magazine’s annual Governor’s Cup rankings for 2020 positioned Kentucky atop the South Central region, and third nationally, for qualifying projects per capita. The commonwealth also placed seventh overall in total projects, the highest of any state with a population under 5 million. Site Selection also recently placed Kentucky in a tie for fifth in its 2021 Prosperity Cup rankings, positioning the state among the national leaders for business climate.