Kentucky Governor Beshear Visits St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Gov. Beshear Visits St. Elizabeth Healthcare to Celebrate Hospital’s 100,000th COVID-19 Vaccination

Governor encourages all Kentuckians 16 and older to sign up for their ‘shot of hope’ at more than 500 vaccination sites throughout the state

ERLANGER, KY (STL.News) After announcing the Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge Monday, today, Gov. Andy Beshear visited St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s Training and Education Center to celebrate the hospital administering its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccination.

The Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge sets a goal of 2.5 million Kentuckians receiving at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. When that happens, the state can lift many restrictions on venues and businesses that cater to fewer than 1,000 patrons.

“Together with partners like St. Elizabeth, we are winning our war against the coronavirus this year. This is how we get back to being able to do more of the things we all want to do,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are in a race to defeat this virus as other states see a deadly ‘fourth wave’ of COVID-19. We must not let that happen in the commonwealth. We need to vaccinate more Kentuckians, faster, which is what makes St. Elizabeth’s 100,000th vaccine milestone so special.”

Gov. Beshear encouraged all Kentuckians 16 and older to sign up for vaccination appointments, available at more than 500 vaccination sites across the commonwealth. There is now a vaccination site close to where every Kentuckian lives.

“Today marks a significant milestone for our St. Elizabeth team as we give our 100,000th COVID vaccine dose! These vaccines not only provide protection from the deadly COVID virus, but they also create greater hope and healing for our community as we all want to move beyond this crisis,” said Garren Colvin, president and chief executive officer of St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

“I wanted to help do my part to protect myself and my family, especially my family members who are more vulnerable to this virus. I am looking forward to a time when my family and community can put this behind us,” said Leslie Salsbury, who recieved 100,000th vaccine.

Kentucky vaccination sites are currently administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which account for approximately 95% of all COVID-19 vaccines administered in Kentucky so far. A small number of Kentucky providers that were administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until Tuesday have briefly paused its use until receiving further guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.