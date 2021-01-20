Kentucky Governor Beshear to Co-Chair National Task Force on Economic Recovery and Revitalization

FRANKFORT, KY (STL.News) Today, the National Governors Association (NGA) announced that Gov. Andy Beshear will lead a bipartisan task force to guide states in their economic recovery and revitalization efforts amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to be asked by the NGA to work on this crucially important issue,” the Governor said. “This global health crisis has upended economies the world over, and there isn’t a state or territory in the United States that has been spared from its devastating impacts. Here in Kentucky, we have worked to protect our economy and to prime it for success in the coming post-COVID era. I’m looking forward to sharing what we’ve learned, studying lessons others have to offer and exploring new ways to keep America’s workforce and businesses thriving.”

Gov. Beshear will co-chair the NGA’s Economic Recovery and Revitalization task force along with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. The NGA created two other panels – Pandemic and Disaster Response and Community Renewal – which also are chaired by two governors from differing political parties.

The Economic Recovery and Revitalization panel Gov. Beshear will lead is tasked with guiding states on issues including energy, environment, infrastructure, land management, state stabilization and taxes.

Along with helping states and territories make informed decisions to recover from the COVID-19 economic impacts, the task force also will help the NGA focus its efforts as it advocates for governors and states at the federal level.