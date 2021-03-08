Kentucky Governor: $692,000 For Recreational Trails

Frankfort, KY (STL.News) Gov. Andy Beshear has announced his selection of 12 projects totaling $692,058 to receive funding from the Recreational Trails Program (RTP), all of which will upgrade parks and recreational spaces across Kentucky.

Communities selected for funding are Carroll County, Franklin County, Garrard County, Harlan County, Hart County, Henderson County, Martin County, Perry County, Shelby County, Madisonville, Morganfield and Corbin.

“Our parks and outdoor spaces are critically important in our communities and enhance the quality of life for Kentuckians by providing safe, green spaces to exercise and spend time with loved ones,” said Gov. Beshear. “Additionally, as we work to make Kentucky a world-class tourist destination, some of these improvements will attract tourism dollars that will help strengthen our economy to build the better Kentucky we’ve always imagined.

RTP is a competitive, federal program aimed at improving communities and enhancing quality of life by providing assistance for easement acquisitions, trailhead facility upgrades and recreational trail development and maintenance.

To receive funding, administered at the state level by the Department for Local Government (DLG), selected applicants must still undergo an environmental review and receive clearance from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and approval by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).

DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene applauded selected communities on these awards.

“Congratulations to all of the communities selected for trail improvements,” said Commissioner Keene. “Because of your work, families in all corners of Kentucky will have access to better parks and recreational spaces. We look forward to the completion of these projects and the prosperity they will provide our communities across the commonwealth.”

Carroll County

Carroll County will use $35,750 to resurface an existing, ADA accessible trail at Camp Kysoc.

Franklin County

Franklin County will use $20,000 to construct a new pedestrian entrance trail at Lakeview Park.

Garrard County

Garrard County will use $44,804 for the proposed Historic Paint Lick Trail, a paved, rural, non-motorized shared-use trail.

Harlan County

Harlan County will use $200,000 for the Black Mountain Off Road Adventure Expansion. The project proposes adding 18 miles of trails complete with signage and regular trail maintenance, including adding culvert pipes, installing a new metal storage building, filling in ditch lines, trimming limbs, ensuring proper water drainage and placing new gravel where necessary.

Hart County

Hart County will use $100,000 to construct the Hart County Historical Society Civil War Battlefield Walking Trail, which will include gravel and paved trails, a parking lot, benches, signage and a trailhead at the Woodson House site.

Henderson County

Henderson County will use $37,184 to construct a walking and biking trail at Sandy Lee Watkins Park to complete a 5 kilometer loop.

Martin County

Martin County will use $14,829 to repair erosion on the Kingfisher Trail. The county’s proposed project includes the insertion of proper drainage, replacing all bridges and steps, relocating the butterfly garden, developing an orchard and installing new signage.

Perry County

Perry County will use $34,746 to develop an interconnecting trail system that includes hiking and mountain biking specific trails and shared-use trails.

Shelby County

Shelby County will use $125,000 to continue construction on the Clear Creek Greenway, a concrete and asphalt trail.

Corbin

Corbin will use $38,471 to construct a walking trail at the Corbin Civic Center Sports Complex.

Madisonville

Madisonville will use $20,000 on a paved walking trail around the perimeter of Cherry Park.

Morganfield

Morganfield will use $21,274 to construct a walking trail at Dunbar Park that includes benches, flowering trees and trash receptacles.