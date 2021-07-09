Gov. Beshear Announces $200,000 Award to Support Western Kentucky Recovery Center

Funding will provide operations support at CenterPoint Recovery Center

PADUCAH, KY (STL.News) Gov. Andy Beshear announced a $200,000 award to help the CenterPoint Recovery Center for Men address the continuing need for substance use disorder residential treatment in McCracken County.

“Today’s announcement aligns with one of my administration’s top values: improving health care – both physical and mental,” said Gov. Beshear. “My faith tells me that second chances are possible and that we are our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers. That is the mission here at CenterPoint, as they deliver comprehensive treatment and recovery support, which is an important display of Kentuckians helping one another.”

The funding comes from the Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CDBG-CV) program, which is funded with CARES Act dollars by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The program provides grants to states, insular areas and local governments to prevent, prepare for and respond to the spread of COVID-19.

The City of Paducah applied for the grant on behalf of Four Rivers Behavioral Health, which runs CenterPoint Recovery Center. CenterPoint is part of a statewide project designed to provide alcohol and drug recovery services to lower income individuals while simultaneously reducing the number of homeless Kentuckians.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, CenterPoint saw a drop off in admissions due to the need for social distancing, reduction in group sizes and the need to follow guidelines to keep residents and staff safe. Additionally, many fundraising activities provided by the center to assist clients with expenses, such as medical costs, were cancelled. The award will help address the reduction in funds and help CenterPoint continue serving Kentuckians in need.

“The work we do at CenterPoint has kept literally hundreds of men from dying or being incarcerated,” said CenterPoint Director Max Grantham. “The financial cost of substance use disorders to society is substantial, and this grant is an investment that pays dividends year after year. Men who complete the program at CenterPoint are no longer a strain on the criminal justice system and have been given an opportunity to live their best lives where they hold on to jobs, give back to their communities and help others recover from addiction.”

Codi Cox, a resident at CenterPoint Recovery Center, said: “I am finishing up my treatment here and after six months, I am grateful to have been given this second chance. The opportunity to complete the CenterPoint program has truly changed my life.”

CenterPoint Recovery Center for Men is a 120-bed, six-month, residential drug treatment center. CenterPoint is managed by Four Rivers Behavioral Health, which is a private, not-for-profit agency that, for more than 50 years, has provided comprehensive mental health, substance abuse and developmental/intellectual disability services to clients in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, McCracken and Marshall counties.

Continued operation of the center will facilitate economic and job stimulation by ensuring that men who suffer from long-term substance use problems will receive the proper care and training to get them back into the workforce.

For more information about residential recovery centers or any of Four Rivers Behavioral Health’s other substance use services, contact Four Rivers Behavioral Health at 270-442-7121 or visit the company’s website at www.4rbh.org.

The Department for Local Government (DLG) administers CDBG-CV funding. Since the beginning of his administration, Gov. Beshear has announced more than $86 million in investment through DLG for approximately 200 projects that are helping to update infrastructure, support Kentuckians and diversify regional economies.