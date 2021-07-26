Kentucky Governor: $1.8 Million in Transportation Funding

Gov. Beshear Presents More Than $1.8 Million in Transportation Funding to Improve Safety at North Oldham Schools

Ceremonial check represents high priority of Gov. Beshear’s administration – safer streets and roads around schools

GOSHEN, KY (STL.News) Today in Oldham County, Gov. Andy Beshear presented a ceremonial check for $1,810,000 from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), representing a commitment to improve traffic safety around three schools on the North Oldham campus.

“As a dad of an 11- and a 12-year-old, keeping our kids safe is one of my top priorities. Today, we’re making that happen in this community, building on momentum that Oldham County schools have already created,” said Gov. Beshear. “This project will keep our students, educators and staff safe, along with many other community members who drive on Kentucky Highway 1793 every day.”

Gov. Beshear was joined by Speaker of the House David Osborne, Senator Karen Berg, Oldham County Judge/Executive David Voegele, Oldham County Schools Superintendent Jason Radford and Oldham County Schools Board Chair Joyce Fletcher.

In April, Gov. Beshear announced plans to invest nearly $23 million in highway safety projects near schools to protect students, educators and families. The Governor charged KYTC with targeting sites and setting priorities for the projects, using state funding allocated in the 2020 Kentucky Highway Plan. Nearly 70 safety improvement projects have been identified. The full list can be viewed here.

In Oldham County, a two-lane road, Kentucky Highway 1793, serves as an access route for three schools – North Oldham High School, North Oldham Middle School and Harmony Elementary School. The ceremonial check presented today represents KYTC funding for future design and construction of much-needed turning lanes to reduce traffic backups. The project is in an early planning stage.

“When complete, these turn lanes will ensure safe access to the three schools in this area. That’s a big improvement for the families that drop off and pick up children every day and for anyone who commutes through here,” said Speaker Osborne, who represents part of Oldham County, including the North Oldham schools campus. “The Cabinet did a tremendous job of prioritizing this and other projects included in the 2020 Highway Plan and I appreciate the Governor taking advantage of an opportunity to allocate money to move these projects up and get them done within two years instead of three or four.”

“School safety has been a major concern for many Kentucky families,” said Sen. Berg, who represents Oldham County and part of Jefferson County. “Gov. Beshear and those in his administration realize that, and I am thrilled to see their efforts in directing funds toward the protection of our students. As our children return to the classroom, it is essential they have a safe environment both in and around their schools.”

KYTC expects to use $130,000 in funding to design turn lanes for the campus of these three schools and will use $1.68 million to construct those lanes. Engineers are still researching on site and confirming plans for the project with Oldham County leaders. They will attempt to accommodate as many of the district’s needs as possible. KYTC may include new pedestrian safety facilities and upgrades in the project as well.