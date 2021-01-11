Kentucky: Flags Lowered to Half-Staff For U.S. Capitol Police Officers

FRANKFORT, KY. (STL.News) In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, as well as law enforcement in Kentucky and across the country.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute. Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.