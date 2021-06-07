Kentucky: FEMA to Help, Apply for Federal Disaster Assistance

Gov. Beshear: Additional FEMA Staff Available to Help Kentuckians Apply for Federal Disaster Assistance

FRANKFORT, KY (STL.News) Gov. Andy Beshear, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Kentucky Emergency Management announced additional FEMA staff will be available in person to assist Kentuckians eligible for federal disaster aid.

“We appreciate FEMA continuing to partner with us to help Kentuckians rebuild from devastating flooding,” said Gov. Beshear. “The additional FEMA staff helping Kentucky families in person will ensure more of our people can get the help they need before the June 23 deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance.”

Kentucky homeowners, renters or business owners in 31 counties who had property damage or loss caused by the severe storms from Feb. 27 to March 14 can visit Individual Assistance Registration Support Centers for help.

The centers are open June 7-8 in Powell, Breathitt and Johnson counties; June 10-12 in Estill, Magoffin and Martin counties; June 16-18 in Clay County; and June 17-19 in Floyd and Lee counties. FEMA staff will be available to help with registration, answer questions about appeals and scan documents into applicants’ case files.

No appointments are necessary. The deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance is Wednesday, June 23.

The deadline to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration is Tuesday, June 22.

“We welcome the new addition of the Mobile Registration Support Centers staffed by FEMA representatives to assist our families and homeowners impacted by the recent record flooding event,” said Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management. “This unique COVID-safe solution is one the many options available to our citizens to encourage registration for Individual Assistance (IA) during the remaining timeframe. Thanks to our FEMA partners for this engagement.”

Eligible Kentuckians should register even if they have insurance. FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but eligible homeowners and renters may be able to receive a grant from FEMA for losses not covered by insurance to help pay for basic home repairs, temporary rental assistance and other needs such as replacing personal property.

Kentuckians do not have to register or seek in person assistance in the county where they live. The 31 declared, eligible counties include Anderson, Breathitt, Boyd, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.

FEMA Individual Assistance Registration Support Centers

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointments are necessary. Masks or face coverings are required for entry and service.

Open Monday and Tuesday, June 7-8:

Powell County

Clay City Church of God: 4200 Main Street, Clay City, KY 40312

Breathitt County

Old Montessori School: 422 Jett Drive, Jackson, KY 41339

Johnson County

City of Paintsville Tourism Welcome Center: 100 Stave Branch Road, Paintsville, KY 41256

Open Thursday to Saturday, June 10-12:

Estill County

Estill County Enrichment Center: 100 Golden Court, Irvine, KY 40336

Magoffin County

Magoffin County Health Department: 119 E. Mountain Parkway, Salyersville, KY 41465

Martin County

Martin County Business Center: 104 E. Main Street, Inez, KY 41224

Open Wednesday to Friday, June 16-18:

Clay County

Clay County Community Center: 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962

Open Thursday to Saturday, June 17-19:

Floyd County

Floyd County Community Center: 7199 Kentucky Highway 60, Langley, KY 41645

Lee County

Lee County Community Center: 500 Mountain Top Road, Beattyville, KY 41311

REQUIREMENTS

You should have the following information available to register:

Address of the damaged primary dwelling where damage occurred;

Current mailing address;

Current telephone number;

Social Security number;

Your insurance information;

Total household annual income;

Routing and account numbers for checking or savings accounts so FEMA may directly transfer disaster assistance funds; and

A description of disaster damage and losses.

However, individuals do not need to visit a registration support center to apply or update their application. Homeowners and renters may also register for assistance with FEMA in one of three ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

Downloading the FEMA app; or

Calling 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). Multilingual operators are available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time. Multilingual operators are available during those hours (press 2 for Spanish).

Those who use a Relay service, such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, should provide their specific number assigned to that service. It is important that FEMA can contact you. Phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number.

President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration on April 23, at Gov. Beshear’s request, to make federal funding available for Kentucky families and communities to recover from the severe flooding Feb. 27 to March 14, 2021. On May 28, Gov. Beshear announced additional assistance for 22 more counties affected by the historic flooding.

This is the largest award for displaced individuals from damage to homes since a massive flooding event impacted the state in May 2010, when more than 4,200 structures were affected. In this case, counties have reported more than 1,200 instances of damage to infrastructure, debris removal and emergency measures, costing more than $72 million.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the storms.

Note: Locations, dates and times of the registration support centers are subject to change based on needs or circumstances. Please call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to check availability.