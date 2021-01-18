Kentucky: Chad Barrett Jones Charged for Actions at the U.S. Capitol

Kentucky Man, Chad Barrett Jones Arrested and Charged in Federal Court for Actions at the U.S. Capitol

Alleged To Have Been Part of Crowd that Violently Stormed Door to Speaker’s Lobby

WASHINGTON, D.C (STL.News) A Kentucky man was arrested and charged yesterday in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol last week during which he joined a crowd of individuals who unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol and disrupted the conduct of business by the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate.

Chad Barrett Jones, 42, of Coxs Creek, Kentucky, was charged by criminal complaint with one count of assault on a federal officer, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 111(a) and (b); one count of certain acts during a civil disorder, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 231(a)(3); one count of destruction of government property over $1,000, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1361; one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1521(c)(2); one count of unlawful entry on restricted building or grounds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1752(a) and (b); and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, in violation of Title 40, United States Code, Section 5104(e)(2). Jones was arrested in Louisville. His initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Colin H. Lindsay of the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky is scheduled for January 19.

The affidavit in support of criminal complaint alleges that video footage from inside the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, shows Jones in a red hooded jacket and gray skullcap among an aggressive crowd trying to breach a barricaded door to the Speaker’s Lobby, a hallway that connects to the House of Representatives chambers. Members of the crowd were shouting and gesticulating at the Capitol Police officers guarding the door. Seconds after the officers began moving toward the adjacent wall as other officers in tactical gear arrived, Jones forcefully struck the door’s glass panels at least 10 times with a long, wood flagpole, the affidavit alleges. The affidavit also alleges that chants of “Break it down!” could be heard, and that a U.S. Capitol Police officer inside the Speakers’ Lobby, facing the door with a gun raised, can be seen at the side of the video in the close vicinity of the doorway.

The Superintendent of the Capitol has represented that the repair cost of the damaged glass will exceed $1,000. Federal authorities were able to identify Jones as the man in the red hooded jacket and gray skullcap after receiving a tip on January 8.

A criminal complaint is a formal accusation of criminal conduct for purposes of establishing probable cause, not evidence of guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Counterterrorism Section of the Department of Justice’s National Security Division, with assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky. The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Louisville Field Office and Washington Field Office, with assistance from the U.S. Capitol Police.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today