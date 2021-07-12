Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman Presents $410,000 for School Safety Projects in Jessamine County

Ceremonial check represents a high priority of education-first administration – safer streets and roads around schools

NICHOLASVILLE, FRANKFORT, KY (STL.News) Today, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman presented a $410,000 ceremonial check from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), representing funding for pedestrian safety projects near two Jessamine County high schools.

“As a teacher and a parent, I want to make sure school is one of the very safest places our kids and teens can be,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said. “These investments mean educators, parents and students will all be more protected as they walk to class, walk to a practice or rehearsal, travel between nearby schools or walk home at the end of the day.”

Pedestrian safety projects around East Jessamine and West Jessamine High Schools have long been a priority for the City of Nicholasville, the Lexington-area Metropolitan Planning Organization and the KYTC District 7 staff, based in Lexington.

The projects will include a crossing and connection from Miles Road to East Jessamine High School and a multi-use trail along Wilmore Road to connect West Jessamine High School with two other, nearby campuses – West Jessamine Middle School and Rosenwald-Dunbar Elementary School.

“Our community has been working on these projects for a number of years and we are excited about the benefits of these pedestrian walkways for our students and our entire community,” said Jessamine County Schools Superintendent Matt Moore. “This funding will help enable us to provide safer pedestrian access to our facilities, also supporting our goal of encouraging a healthy lifestyle by providing opportunities for students and our citizens to be more physically active.”

In April, Gov. Andy Beshear announced plans to invest nearly $23 million in highway safety projects near schools to protect students, educators and families. Gov. Beshear charged KYTC with prioritizing and targeting such projects, using state funding allocated in the 2020 Kentucky Highway Plan. Nearly 70 safety improvement projects in 44 counties across the state are included in the award. To see the full list, click here.

At both high schools, KYTC engineers will be evaluating existing pedestrian facilities and looking for ways to make improvements for the safety of students, staff and visitors.