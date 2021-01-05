Categories: General

Kenosha, WI: prepares for protests as officer could face charges

(STL.News) Kenosha, Wisconsin is braced for new protests as prosecutors prepared to announce whether they’ll charge a white police officer who shot a Black man in the back, leaving him paralyzed.  Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Jacob Blake on Aug. 23rd. (Jan. 5)

Wikipedia – Kenosha unrest

YouTube video provided courtesy of Associated Press (AP)

