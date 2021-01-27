Tolland Resident, Kenneth W. Sweeney Pleads Guilty to Federal Tax Charge

(STL.News) John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Ramsey E. Covington, Acting Special Agent in Charge of IRS Criminal Investigation in New England, today announced that KENNETH W. SWEENEY, 58, of Tolland, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty yesterday before U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden to a federal tax offense.

Pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the court proceeding occurred via videoconference.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Sweeney owned and operated a construction business known as K&S Construction LLC. For the 2013 through 2016 tax years, Sweeney typically used a tax return preparer for the preparation of his personal income tax returns. When meeting with his return preparer, Sweeney did not provide documents reflecting the gross receipts or expenses for his business and, instead, orally provided figures of income and expenses that he knew significantly underreported the gross receipts of his business and his income. Sweeney’s personal tax returns for the 2013 through 2016 tax years, which Sweeney authorized his preparer to file with the IRS, underreported Sweeney’s income, resulting in a tax loss of at least $100,000.

Sweeney pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and assisting the filing of a false tax return, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of three years. A sentencing date is not scheduled.

Sweeney is released pending sentencing.

This investigation is being conducted by the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Division. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher W. Schmeisser.

