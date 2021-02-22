General

Kenneth Michael Laseur sentenced for adult pornography

ByEditor 4

Feb 22, 2021 , , , ,

Warren County man, Kenneth Michael Laseur sentenced to more than four years in prison for superimposing child’s face onto adult pornography

DAYTON (STL.News) A Lebanon, Ohio, man was sentenced in federal court in Dayton to 53 months in prison for creating obscene material from the images of a minor’s face and adult pornography.

Kenneth Michael Laseur, 36, pleaded guilty in August 2020 to possessing obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children.

According to court documents, in March 2018, Laseur was under the supervision of a probation officer in Hamilton County as the result of a 2017 conviction for telecommunications harassment.  Laseur was arrested for violating the terms of his probation and his cell phone and computer were seized and searched.

On those devices, Laseur possessed images of an actual minor female, who was known to Laseur and less than 12 years of age, that were modified to make it appear that the minor female was engaged in sexually explicit conduct.  For example, Laseur superimposed the child’s face onto images of adults engaging in various types of sexual intercourse.

The defendant admitted to his probation officer and to the FBI that he created the images using photo-shopping tools he found on the Internet.  As part of his plea, Laseur admitted that the visual depictions lacked any serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value and were obscene.

David M. DeVillers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and Chris Hoffman, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division, announced the sentence imposed Feb. 18, 2021 by U.S. District Court Judge Walter H. Rice. Deputy Criminal Chief Dominick S. Gerace is representing the United States in this case.

READ
Former Buncombe County Commissioner Ellen Madans Frost Pleads Guilty

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

Birmingham: Devonte Lemond Pleads Guilty for Fraud

Feb 22, 2021 Editor 4
General

Federal Contractor Agrees to Pay More Than $6 Million

Feb 22, 2021 Editor 4
General

Nathaniel Myers Pleads Guilty To Cocaine Conspiracy

Feb 22, 2021 Editor 4