Repeat Offender, Kenneth Bernard Miles Pleads Guilty In Heroin Investigation, Faces Max 30 Years Imprisonment

MACON, GA (STL.News) A repeat offender arrested during an investigation into the distribution of heroin in Middle Georgia entered a guilty plea in federal court this week, said Peter D. Leary, the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

Kenneth Bernard Miles, 59, of Jonesboro, Georgia, pleaded guilty to one count distribution of heroin before U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell on Wednesday, March 24. Miles faces a maximum of 30 years in federal prison to be followed by a minimum of six years of supervised release and up to a possible $2,000,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for June 10, 2021. There is no parole in the federal system.

“The penalty is steep for repeat drug traffickers who push the most deadly and addictive illegal opioids into our communities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Leary. “Thanks to the combined efforts of the DEA, GBI, Butts County Sheriff’s Office and Byron Police Department, a known source of heroin has been cut off.”

“The mission of DEA is unwavering–we combat drug traffickers by investigating those who distribute illegal drugs (in this case heroin),” said the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division Robert J. Murphy. “Drugs like heroin ultimately cause immeasurable damage to our communities. The successful investigation against this reoffender and subsequent prosecution led to today’s guilty plea. The case’s outcome is an accomplishment for law enforcement and a victory for the Middle Georgia community.”

On June 20, 2020, a confidential source (CS) contacted Miles about obtaining heroin. They agreed to meet off Exit 205 on I-75 in Butts County, Georgia. Prior to meeting with Miles, the CS was searched by agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and provided with an audio/video recording device. The two met, and Miles provided a bag of what was later confirmed to be 27.47 grams of heroin. As part of his plea, Miles admitted that the amount of heroin attributable to him in the investigation was more than 3 kilograms, but less than 10 kilograms.

Miles was previously convicted of conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine and more than 50 grams of cocaine base and possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine in the Northern District of Florida. In that case, Miles was sentenced to a total of 135 months imprisonment and ten years of supervised release on April 12, 2006. In pleading guilty this week in Middle Georgia, Miles admitted that he had violated the terms of his supervised release from his prior Northern District of Florida conviction.

This case was investigated by the DEA, GBI, Butts County Sheriff’s Office and Byron Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Howard is prosecuting the case for the Government. Questions can be directed to Pamela Lightsey, Public Information Officer, U.S. Attorney’s Office, at (478) 621-2603 or Melissa Hodges, Public Affairs Officer (Contractor), U.S. Attorney’s Office, at (478) 765-2362.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today